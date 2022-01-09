Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hoppe returns for Mallorca 2 months after thigh injury

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/09 00:39
Hoppe returns for Mallorca 2 months after thigh injury

American forward Matthew Hoppe returned from an injury layoff of more than two months, entering in the 74th minute of Mallorca's 2-0 loss at Levante on Saturday in the Spanish league.

The 20-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, had not played for Mallorca since Sept. 22 and had not appeared in a match since the United States' World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica on Oct. 13. He injured his right thigh in training with Mallorca on Nov. 6.

Hoppe has played in three matches for Mallorca this season since joining from from Germany's Schalke.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-09 02:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"