Burnley upset in FA Cup 3rd round, Olise inspires Palace

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 23:29
Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Burnley and Huddersfield Town at Turf ...
Crystal Palace's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Millwall an...
Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, left, and Millwall's Scott Malone challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Mi...

LONDON (AP) — Second-tier Huddersfield created the first shock of the third round of the FA Cup by coming from behind to beat Premier League team Burnley 2-1 on Saturday.

Crystal Palace survived a scare, though, rallying thanks to an inspired second-half display by winger Michael Olise to beat second-tier Millwall 2-1.

Premier League clubs enter the world's oldest knockout competition at the third-round stage and Manchester City had no problem seeing off fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 on Friday.

The English champions will not be joined in the last 32 by Burnley, despite the team currently residing in the top flight's relegation zone taking the lead through Jay Rodriguez in the 28th minute.

Josh Koroma and Matty Pearson scored in the final 16 minutes to cause an upset at Turf Moor, where Burnley manager Sean Dyche wasn't present after contracting the coronavirus.

Olise, a skillful winger, has mostly been used as a substitute in his first season at Palace since joining from second-tier Reading but should see more game time in the upcoming month because key Palace forwards are competing in the African Cup of Nations.

The 20-year-old started against Millwall and was instrumental in his team's recovery from falling behind in the 17th minute after goalkeeper Jack Butland's mistake allowed Benik Afobe to score.

Olise bent a shot into the bottom corner in the 46th and then crossed for Jean-Philippe Mateta to head home the winner in the 58th.

Olise was also at the center of an incident in the second half when he appeared to be struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd while he was taking a corner. British broadcaster ITV also picked up homophobic abuse by fans aimed toward Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Defending champion Leicester and European champion Chelsea are in third-round action later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-09 01:51 GMT+08:00

