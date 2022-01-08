Alexa
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 23:23
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities headed Saturday to the last known residence of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.

Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5. Law enforcement agencies planned to continue the investigation into her disappearance at a home in Manchester, said state Attorney General John M. Formella, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Details were not released.

Harmony's father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was charged with counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody. Kayla Montgomery, 31, was charged one with welfare fraud on suspicion of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony at a time when the girl was not living with Kayla and Adam.

The two have entered not guilty pleas.

Police are still requesting help from the public in locating Harmony, Formella said in a statement. Anyone with information can call 603-203-6060, he said.

