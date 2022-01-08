THROUGH JANUARY 7
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|25
|1446
|45
|1.87
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1548
|49
|1.90
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1344
|44
|1.96
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|42
|2.09
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|52
|2.15
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|27
|1637
|59
|2.16
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|28
|1647
|61
|2.22
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|535
|20
|2.24
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|16
|956
|36
|2.26
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|10
|511
|20
|2.35
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|52
|2.40
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|48
|2.46
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|16
|908
|38
|2.51
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|27
|1602
|68
|2.55
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|23
|1313
|56
|2.56
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|14
|836
|36
|2.58
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|2.59
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|16
|902
|39
|2.59
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|27
|1637
|19
|5
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|28
|1647
|18
|9
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1344
|18
|5
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1548
|17
|5
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|25
|1446
|17
|5
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|22
|1265
|16
|5
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|27
|1602
|15
|11
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|25
|1443
|15
|9
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|24
|1419
|15
|8
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|23
|1313
|15
|3
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|15
|4
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|27
|1587
|13
|10
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|20
|1132
|13
|3
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|12
|9
|6
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|12
|7
|5
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|20
|1148
|12
|7
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|21
|1143
|12
|8
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|20
|1095
|11
|7
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|10
|8
|4
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|23
|1283
|10
|8
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|20
|1201
|10
|7
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|25
|1446
|45
|689
|.939
|17
|5
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|42
|613
|.936
|15
|4
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|29
|.935
|1
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1548
|49
|678
|.933
|17
|5
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|23
|1344
|44
|576
|.929
|18
|5
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|28
|1647
|61
|792
|.928
|18
|9
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|52
|654
|.926
|12
|7
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|27
|1637
|59
|734
|.926
|19
|5
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|48
|589
|.925
|8
|7
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|535
|20
|237
|.922
|7
|2
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|52
|605
|.921
|10
|8
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|27
|1602
|68
|785
|.920
|15
|11
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|16
|902
|39
|440
|.919
|6
|7
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|16
|956
|36
|404
|.918
|8
|6
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|23
|1313
|56
|625
|.918
|15
|3
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|72
|794
|.917
|12
|9
|6
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|14
|836
|36
|397
|.917
|9
|5
|0
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|20
|1095
|49
|534
|.916
|11
|7
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|205
|.915
|1
|4
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|24
|1448
|5
|12
|7
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|25
|1446
|4
|17
|5
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1548
|3
|17
|5
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|3
|8
|7
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|20
|1132
|3
|13
|3
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|28
|1647
|2
|18
|9
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|27
|1637
|2
|19
|5
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|23
|1315
|2
|5
|15
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|22
|1300
|2
|10
|8
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|22
|1276
|2
|9
|11
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1206
|2
|15
|4
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|21
|1163
|2
|9
|7
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|10
|563
|2
|6
|2
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|9
|549
|2
|5
|3
|1