All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 29 18 8 2 1 39 93 85 Hershey 29 16 10 2 1 35 91 86 Hartford 27 14 9 2 2 32 86 82 Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68 Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79 Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86 WB/Scranton 25 9 12 1 3 22 58 87 Bridgeport 33 11 16 3 3 28 85 103

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 24 19 2 3 0 41 90 57 Rochester 28 18 10 0 0 36 107 100 Toronto 25 13 10 1 1 28 80 85 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 25 10 8 4 3 27 75 80 Syracuse 23 10 10 2 1 23 68 76 Belleville 26 12 14 0 0 24 73 77

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 27 20 5 1 1 42 90 67 Manitoba 28 17 9 1 1 36 86 68 Grand Rapids 27 13 10 3 1 30 84 80 Rockford 25 12 11 1 1 26 68 77 Iowa 28 12 12 3 1 28 80 79 Milwaukee 31 13 16 2 0 28 89 103 Texas 24 8 12 3 1 20 68 87

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 28 20 5 2 1 43 97 66 Ontario 24 15 6 2 1 33 90 74 Henderson 25 15 7 2 1 33 77 61 Bakersfield 24 10 8 3 3 26 68 72 Tucson 23 11 10 2 0 24 61 75 Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89 Abbotsford 24 10 10 3 1 24 73 74 San Diego 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 71 San Jose 27 11 15 1 0 23 81 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

Syracuse 5, Hershey 3

Utica 6, WB/Scranton 5

Rochester 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 3

Rockford 8, Chicago 0

Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 3

Henderson 5, San Jose 1

San Diego 4, Stockton 1

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Providence, ppd

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.