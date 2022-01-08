Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 29 18 8 2 1 39 93 85
Hershey 29 16 10 2 1 35 91 86
Hartford 27 14 9 2 2 32 86 82
Providence 26 13 9 3 1 30 77 68
Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79
Lehigh Valley 27 9 11 5 2 25 71 86
WB/Scranton 25 9 12 1 3 22 58 87
Bridgeport 33 11 16 3 3 28 85 103
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 24 19 2 3 0 41 90 57
Rochester 28 18 10 0 0 36 107 100
Toronto 25 13 10 1 1 28 80 85
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Cleveland 25 10 8 4 3 27 75 80
Syracuse 23 10 10 2 1 23 68 76
Belleville 26 12 14 0 0 24 73 77
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 27 20 5 1 1 42 90 67
Manitoba 28 17 9 1 1 36 86 68
Grand Rapids 27 13 10 3 1 30 84 80
Rockford 25 12 11 1 1 26 68 77
Iowa 28 12 12 3 1 28 80 79
Milwaukee 31 13 16 2 0 28 89 103
Texas 24 8 12 3 1 20 68 87
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 28 20 5 2 1 43 97 66
Ontario 24 15 6 2 1 33 90 74
Henderson 25 15 7 2 1 33 77 61
Bakersfield 24 10 8 3 3 26 68 72
Tucson 23 11 10 2 0 24 61 75
Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89
Abbotsford 24 10 10 3 1 24 73 74
San Diego 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 71
San Jose 27 11 15 1 0 23 81 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

Syracuse 5, Hershey 3

Utica 6, WB/Scranton 5

Rochester 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 3

Rockford 8, Chicago 0

Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 3

Henderson 5, San Jose 1

San Diego 4, Stockton 1

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Providence, ppd

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-09 00:49 GMT+08:00

