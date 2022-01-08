SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|25
|21
|3
|1
|0
|45
|98
|53
|Knoxville
|23
|18
|3
|0
|2
|38
|90
|49
|Quad City
|25
|16
|4
|2
|3
|37
|88
|62
|Fayetteville
|24
|16
|7
|1
|0
|33
|76
|56
|Peoria
|21
|13
|4
|1
|3
|30
|73
|49
|Roanoke
|22
|11
|6
|2
|3
|28
|64
|55
|Pensacola
|25
|12
|9
|3
|1
|28
|77
|73
|Evansville
|25
|13
|12
|0
|0
|26
|65
|68
|Birmingham
|25
|4
|17
|4
|0
|12
|55
|99
|Vermilion County
|21
|3
|16
|2
|0
|8
|36
|94
|Macon
|24
|3
|20
|0
|1
|7
|38
|102
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 4, Macon 1
Peoria 5, Roanoke 1
Evansville 4, Vermilion County 1
Birmingham 6, Pensacola 5
Huntsville 6, Quad City 2
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.