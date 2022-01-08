NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 36 23 8 5 51 120 104 12-3-3 11-5-2 8-4-1 Carolina 32 24 7 1 49 112 69 11-3-0 13-4-1 4-2-0 Florida 34 22 7 5 49 133 103 18-3-0 4-4-5 6-1-2 N.Y. Rangers 35 22 9 4 48 102 90 10-3-2 12-6-2 5-1-0 Washington 35 20 7 8 48 120 94 10-3-5 10-4-3 6-2-1 Toronto 32 22 8 2 46 108 78 14-4-1 8-4-1 7-2-0 Pittsburgh 33 20 8 5 45 110 86 10-5-2 10-3-3 5-2-0 Boston 30 17 11 2 36 87 79 9-6-1 8-5-1 8-3-1 Detroit 34 16 15 3 35 96 114 12-5-2 4-10-1 4-5-2 New Jersey 35 14 16 5 33 102 122 9-7-3 5-9-2 6-4-2 Philadelphia 34 13 15 6 32 88 116 6-7-2 7-8-4 3-5-1 Columbus 32 15 16 1 31 102 115 10-5-1 5-11-0 2-7-0 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80 4-5-3 6-7-3 1-4-1 Buffalo 34 10 18 6 26 91 119 6-10-2 4-8-4 3-4-3 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 5-9-0 4-9-2 3-5-0 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123 5-10-1 2-13-3 2-6-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 37 23 13 1 47 134 111 12-8-1 11-5-0 7-4-0 Nashville 35 22 11 2 46 108 93 10-5-0 12-6-2 7-2-1 St. Louis 35 20 10 5 45 124 97 13-3-2 7-7-3 7-4-2 Anaheim 36 18 11 7 43 111 99 11-4-4 7-7-3 7-2-3 Colorado 30 20 8 2 42 130 97 12-2-1 8-6-1 6-3-0 Minnesota 32 20 10 2 42 119 100 10-3-1 10-7-1 5-4-0 Calgary 33 17 10 6 40 104 83 4-3-4 13-7-2 3-4-1 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 10-6-0 8-8-2 8-2-0 Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99 10-6-1 6-6-4 5-3-2 Los Angeles 34 16 13 5 37 93 93 10-8-2 6-5-3 3-3-1 San Jose 35 18 16 1 37 99 110 9-7-1 9-9-0 2-2-0 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 8-7-1 8-8-2 5-3-3 Dallas 30 16 12 2 34 88 90 12-3-1 4-9-1 6-4-1 Chicago 34 11 18 5 27 81 118 6-7-3 5-11-2 3-5-3 Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122 6-11-2 4-8-2 2-9-0 Arizona 32 7 22 3 17 70 124 3-11-1 4-11-2 3-8-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 6, Calgary 3

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, ppd

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.