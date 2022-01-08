Alexa
Michigan St-Michigan hoops game postponed due to protocols

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 22:44
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State-Michigan men's basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to pandemic protocols.

The 10th-ranked Spartans were shooting for their ninth straight win on Saturday.

Michigan and Michigan State will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the first of two scheduled games with the rivals.

Both schools are requiring proof of vaccination for fans to attend indoor events or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game.

