Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Serbia: Lithium mine opponents block roads in bad weather

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 22:00
Environmental protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Se...
Environmental protesters stop cars on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere i...
Environmental protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Se...
Environmental protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Se...
A person walks on the highway during an environmental protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Ser...
An environmental protester stands on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in...
A driver, center, clashes with protesters on the blocked highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade ...
Environmental protesters stop cars on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere i...

Environmental protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Se...

Environmental protesters stop cars on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere i...

Environmental protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Se...

Environmental protesters stand on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Se...

A person walks on the highway during an environmental protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in Ser...

An environmental protester stands on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere in...

A driver, center, clashes with protesters on the blocked highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade ...

Environmental protesters stop cars on the highway during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Protesters in Belgrade and elsewhere i...

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of people in Serbia spent part of a holiday weekend blocking roads Saturday to protest plans for lithium mining in the Balkan country.

The protests came a day after Orthodox Christians in Serbia and many other countries celebrated Christmas. The demonstrations took place in the capital, Belgrade, and several other locations.

Anti-mine activists have organized weekly gatherings to keep pressure on the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic to scrap the possibility of lithium excavations in western Serbia.

Thousands have joined protests in the past and ecology groups have vowed not to stop until the mining proposals are rejected.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told the pro-government Pink television on Saturday that her government was “close to annulling” any deals with multinational mining company Rio Tinto, which has explored the area and wants to extract lithium.

“We listen to our people,” Brnabic said.

Experts have warned that mining for lithium, a material used for car and other batteries, would destroy the region’s farmland, ecosystem and water.

Serbia faces numerous environmental problems following decades of neglect. The country is swamped with garbage and has very poor air quality.

Improving environmental protection is one of the criteria Serbia needs to fulfill to advance on its path to joining the European Union.

Updated : 2022-01-09 00:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Consultant predicts Taiwan will open borders to Filipinos by April
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan airport Omicron cluster rises to 12 cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
"