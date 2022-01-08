Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 8, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A few showers, humid;31;26;Humid;32;26;SSW;11;79%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;23;17;Mostly sunny;24;16;WNW;8;59%;27%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;16;7;Periods of sun;15;6;ENE;17;70%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;12;8;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;W;21;62%;29%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;P.M. rain, breezy;6;5;A shower in the a.m.;7;2;SSW;22;79%;59%;1

Anchorage, United States;Flurries, very cold;-13;-18;A bit of p.m. snow;-10;-11;NNE;26;69%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;High clouds;11;-1;ESE;10;57%;3%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;-2;-5;Morning flurries;-4;-17;WSW;21;49%;50%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;35;22;A t-storm around;34;21;ENE;18;59%;57%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;15;10;A couple of showers;16;7;SSW;6;72%;98%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;25;18;Showers around;26;18;W;14;65%;85%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;SE;8;51%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;8;79%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Clouds and sun;29;18;ESE;9;60%;9%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;S;8;50%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;9;Breezy in the a.m.;15;8;NNW;20;63%;39%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;9;-5;Cloudy;4;-5;NNE;7;62%;9%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;3;-1;Snow showers;2;0;N;8;91%;94%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers around;3;-2;A couple of showers;3;-1;WSW;13;80%;92%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;22;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;W;10;68%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;24;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;19;NNW;20;83%;80%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;0;-5;Mostly sunny;1;-2;ENE;15;71%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;7;4;A shower in the a.m.;5;1;SW;15;74%;62%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A thick cloud cover;3;3;Milder with a shower;7;5;NE;8;75%;97%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;Partly sunny;2;-3;NNW;5;80%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;ESE;14;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;A t-storm around;30;20;ENE;11;40%;62%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;Cloudy;11;0;NNW;7;56%;3%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Breezy in the p.m.;18;10;SSW;21;44%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;32;20;Not as warm;26;19;NW;20;65%;86%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;A little a.m. rain;27;18;ENE;6;58%;64%;6

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;22;E;7;76%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of ice;0;-1;Breezy, then colder;-1;-12;W;25;50%;51%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;32;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;ENE;12;72%;89%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;4;1;A couple of showers;3;1;ENE;22;72%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;27;21;Mostly cloudy;27;21;NNE;18;56%;2%;4

Dallas, United States;Milder with a shower;16;11;Cooler;13;1;NNE;21;53%;7%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;33;26;Breezy and very warm;34;26;NE;24;65%;29%;6

Delhi, India;A shower and t-storm;17;11;Hazy sunshine;17;8;WNW;8;94%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Rain to snow;5;-8;Partly sunny;3;-7;SSW;8;57%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Hazy sun;28;17;WNW;8;59%;5%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;8;74%;87%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;9;2;Mostly cloudy;8;6;WSW;25;76%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Low clouds;7;3;Mild with sunshine;10;2;NNE;8;32%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;17;10;Plenty of sunshine;17;12;W;26;56%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;21;15;A morning shower;17;15;N;11;96%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;A stray t-shower;22;16;W;8;83%;80%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;19;ESE;17;58%;9%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-2;-3;A few flurries;-3;-13;NNE;11;95%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;SE;8;55%;3%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;21;16;ENE;9;61%;20%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;26;19;Sunshine and nice;26;20;WNW;7;66%;70%;5

Hyderabad, India;Low clouds breaking;28;19;Hazy sun;30;18;SE;9;56%;31%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;14;5;Cloudy;15;4;N;7;74%;27%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;12;7;Hazy sun and mild;15;9;E;8;85%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;15;78%;87%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Sunny and nice;30;23;S;9;58%;16%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;24;14;A stray thunderstorm;23;15;NNE;11;67%;85%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Partly sunny, milder;9;-5;SSW;10;38%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;NE;10;52%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Inc. clouds;17;8;Mainly cloudy;20;6;WSW;6;66%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;33;21;Sunny and very warm;35;22;N;13;32%;1%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;1;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-2;NNE;11;75%;98%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NNE;16;60%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;SW;8;63%;82%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;Hazy sunshine;28;17;SW;7;63%;5%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;34;24;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;ESE;5;74%;91%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;14;5;A little p.m. rain;13;4;SSE;12;69%;81%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;SW;10;72%;9%;8

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;24;20;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;11;73%;12%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;13;8;Plenty of sunshine;15;11;NNW;7;72%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with rain;10;3;Partly sunny;7;3;WSW;14;81%;27%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;18;8;Mostly sunny;21;12;N;7;58%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;29;25;Mostly cloudy;29;25;SSW;10;75%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;9;1;Partly sunny;14;6;WNW;19;66%;20%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;An afternoon shower;31;27;N;14;66%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;ENE;7;72%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;6;66%;44%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm around;24;15;Mostly sunny;22;15;SSW;14;65%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;21;6;Partly sunny;21;6;NNE;9;42%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;25;23;Brief showers;26;22;E;22;76%;97%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;-3;-4;Periods of snow;-1;-4;E;8;72%;96%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and windy;33;25;Increasingly windy;33;24;ENE;27;61%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;NE;16;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cold;-12;-12;Morning snow;2;-13;W;25;79%;91%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-11;SE;13;67%;98%;0

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;27;21;Sunny and nice;27;19;N;16;52%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;27;14;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;NNE;21;51%;5%;11

New York, United States;Sunny, but cold;0;-2;Rain and drizzle;4;-2;W;23;67%;93%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;A passing shower;18;9;SSW;15;72%;91%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-4;-4;A little snow;-2;-13;WSW;24;95%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;9;1;Mostly cloudy;12;3;N;7;68%;7%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with snow;-2;-5;A bit of snow;0;-5;N;8;64%;62%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cold;-10;-11;Morning snow showers;0;-14;W;23;83%;62%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;31;24;High clouds;31;25;NNW;6;69%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;32;24;A passing shower;32;23;NW;15;64%;91%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;ENE;9;69%;57%;4

Paris, France;Rain;10;4;A couple of showers;8;2;NW;13;62%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;29;16;Breezy in the p.m.;24;16;SE;26;47%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Sunny and nice;32;24;NW;7;58%;6%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning t-storms;29;23;Some brightening;32;24;N;20;70%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;SSE;10;47%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;3;-2;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;WSW;16;55%;90%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;5;-15;Increasing clouds;0;-15;NE;3;76%;10%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;Afternoon showers;19;11;SE;14;66%;96%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;19;4;Sunny;18;5;E;6;74%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;ESE;13;63%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;6;0;Windy in the p.m.;6;3;SE;26;62%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of snow;-1;-2;A few flurries;0;-4;SW;10;87%;62%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;22;A shower and t-storm;24;21;N;9;77%;99%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;21;9;Sunny and nice;23;11;SE;9;34%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;10;-1;A couple of showers;10;3;N;10;74%;98%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-9;-9;A little p.m. snow;-3;-12;W;10;66%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;12;6;Turning cloudy;12;9;ENE;12;83%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;28;17;Some sun, a shower;28;16;ENE;20;57%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;29;24;An afternoon shower;28;23;ENE;22;72%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;N;10;73%;7%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;23;7;Partly sunny;23;8;E;6;35%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;28;16;Clouds and sun;27;17;SW;13;49%;7%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;31;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;N;17;69%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Increasing clouds;13;5;Partly sunny;14;11;WNW;7;86%;22%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;6;1;Partly sunny;7;1;ESE;8;72%;7%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;4;-5;Becoming cloudy;4;-8;NW;3;66%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;5;Rain and drizzle;8;2;NNE;11;60%;55%;2

Singapore, Singapore;P.M. showers, breezy;32;25;Morning showers;31;25;NNW;17;72%;93%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;6;2;A couple of showers;9;4;SE;11;85%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;23;65%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;1;-3;A few flurries;0;-5;NNE;8;85%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;A shower and t-storm;23;22;SSW;21;85%;98%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;18;16;A little rain;19;16;ENE;11;72%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Intermittent snow;-2;-2;A few flurries;0;-6;ENE;10;90%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;7;0;Mostly sunny;6;-1;ENE;7;80%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny, mild;15;2;Cooler;7;0;N;9;80%;27%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;12;4;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;NNE;8;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;19;11;S;17;58%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;14;8;A couple of showers;13;4;ESE;8;71%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Increasing clouds;11;5;N;9;70%;80%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;0;-1;A morning shower;3;-7;W;33;76%;57%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;13;11;Windy with a shower;15;10;WSW;35;63%;60%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;13;10;Afternoon rain;15;10;W;24;80%;100%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-11;-30;Mostly sunny;-15;-33;N;9;85%;10%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;2;1;Partly sunny;5;0;NE;7;75%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;2;-3;More clouds than sun;3;0;WNW;11;58%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Sunny and very warm;33;17;E;7;50%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;A few flurries;-1;-5;SE;8;59%;52%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;0;-4;Partly sunny;1;-4;E;12;77%;10%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer;21;17;Very windy;23;18;NNW;46;69%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;SW;6;47%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;6;-7;Plenty of sunshine;5;-7;NE;3;56%;3%;2

