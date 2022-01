Saturday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, def. Marin Cilic (3), Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Gael Monfils (1), France, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 7-5, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Ivan Dodig (1), Croatia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (3), Uruguay, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-2.

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-4.