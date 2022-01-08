MOFA welcomes Czech Republic policy to deepen ties with Taiwan

Taiwan and the Czech Republic continue to enjoy a warming relationship. Taiwan and the Czech Republic continue to enjoy a warming relationship. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed the news of the Czech Republic’s intention to promote further collaboration with Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific allies according to its latest Government Program Statement.

According to MOFA, the Government Program Statement covered the Czech government’s intended policies in various aspects.

In terms of diplomacy, the Czech Republic will follow the tradition of Havel’s diplomatic policy to promote partnerships with democracies based on its friendly relationship with the European Union (EU), North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states, as well as its neighboring countries. On the other hand, it also highlighted the Visegrad Group, Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Israel, Taiwan, India, Japan, and Korea as its collaborative partners.

In response, MOFA said in a statement on Saturday (Jan. 8) that Taiwan-Czech relations have always been good as both countries share values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. Additionally, in October 2021, a Taiwanese delegation headed by National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) saw the signing of five memoranda of understanding (MOUs) in high-tech fields, demonstrating both countries’ intention to promote further exchange.

MOFA said it will work closely with other government departments to reinforce Taiwan’s friendship with the Czech Republic.