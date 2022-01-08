Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 16:42
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill delivers the Christmas Mass in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Orthodox ...
An Egret flies past as Sun sets over the Husain Sagar lake in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Orthodox Christian altar boys talk during the Epiphany mass at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Chris...
Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan soars through the air during his second trial jump at the third stage of the 70th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbr...
A person wears a blue mask while gathering with others in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, for a protest rally...
Residents cross a frozen lake in front of the Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, China, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court after the verdict in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Holmes was convicted of fraud for turning ...
Workers put a dead crane in a bag at the Hula Lake conservation area, north of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Bird flu ...
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday Jan, 2, 2022. Israel's military says it laun...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, during a ceremony in Statuary Hall, Thur...
The Capitol is seen at dawn, one year after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims o...
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (A...
Riot police walk to block demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of pric...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about the impact of the Jan. 6 attack by rioters loyal to then-President Do...
Women bathe in an ice hole in a pond in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The temperature in St. Petersburg is -7C (19F). (AP Photo/Dmitr...
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022, after the fire re-ignited in late afternoon. Firefighters are again o...
The coffin is carried out of the cathedral at the end of the funeral service for Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in St. George's Cathedral i...
Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, in Carmel Church, Va. Cl...
A shrine maiden walks past the main shrine while a worker clears the steps as the snow comes down Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro...
Pyrotechnics go off to mark the start of the year 2022, just after midnight, by the Millennium Bridge going over the River Thames, backdropped by the ...

JAN. 1 - 7, 2022

From Orthodox Christians celebration of Christmas Mass, to New Year's fireworks lighting up the skies globally, to U.S. President Joe Biden's plea for democracy on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters to then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

