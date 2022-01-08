AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Capitol is seen at dawn, one year after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims o... The Capitol is seen at dawn, one year after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Congress to interrupt the Electoral College certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)