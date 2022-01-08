Taiwanese man delivers ketamine in can of antacid powder to quarantined friend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The police have launched an investigation after a man dropped off some ketamine disguised as antacid powder for a friend currently in quarantine in Taipei.

UDN reported that an anonymous man driving a Porsche arrived at a quarantine hotel in Taipei's Zhongzheng District and requested the receptionist to deliver a can of Chang Kuo Chou Stomachin Antacid Powder to his friend surnamed Wu (巫) at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 7). He allegedly claimed that Wu had asked him to bring the medicine due to a stomachache before leaving in a hurry.

When the receptionist opened the can and found strange powder inside, they handed it to a police officer stationed at the hotel. The officer identified the powder as ketamine and immediately reported it to his superior, who brought equipment to the hotel for testing.

The police confirmed that the powder, totaling a net weight of 27.8 grams, was indeed ketamine, a category 3 narcotic drug in Taiwan, per UDN.

Wu denied asking his friend to deliver the drug to him when the police called for preliminary interrogation. The police have tracked down the plate number of the Porsche vehicle as well as transferred relevant evidence to the local precinct for further investigation.