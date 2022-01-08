Alexa
Taiwan CECC confirms 2 airport employees’ positive rapid COVID test results

Individuals took rapid tests Saturday morning, currently awaiting PCR test results

  115
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/08 16:13
File photo of airport trolleys. 

File photo of airport trolleys.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two additional individuals working at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport received positive rapid test results for COVID-19 on Saturday morning (Jan. 8) and are undergoing PCR tests for confirmation.

CNA reported that one employee is in charge of trolleys at the airport and the other works elsewhere. Since the confirmation of an airport security guard’s COVID infection, authorities and the media have speculated that viruses may have spread via trolleys at the Taoyuan airport.

In response to the growing Taoyuan airport cluster, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reversed its decision not to expand the scope of COVID testing at the airport, announcing that nearly 9,000 frontline workers at the airport will undergo tests. When asked about the policy revision, CECC Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during Saturday’s press conference, “Pandemic prevention is like fighting in a war, strategies change every day according to new intelligence.”

“There is no rule saying that we cannot say one thing just because we said something else the day before; if we are limited by such an inflexible idea, our reaction will become delayed,” he said.
COVID-19
Taoyuan International Airport
Taoyuan airport cluster
airport trolleys
Chen Shih-chung
Central Epidemic Command Center
CECC
rapid test
PCR test

