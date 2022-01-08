France takes assertive stance against Chinese bullying

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As France assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), it is clear Paris plans to have the bloc take a more assertive stance against China’s bullying of Lithuania.

Beijing first metered out economic punitive measures against the Baltic country when it withdrew from its 17+1 initiative aimed to facilitate exchanges between China and Eastern and Central Europe. When Lithuania agreed to mutually establish representative offices with Taiwan in each other’s capitals, China struck back by recalling its ambassador in Vilnius and halted all Lithuanian imports.

Beijing also banned goods from other EU countries, including France, Germany, and Sweden, which make up part of the Lithuanian supply chain, according to Politico.

Although the EU has an "anti-coercion instrument" in the works to respond to these kinds of situations, it could take years to be fully enforced.

Thus, when asked by Politico whether France would push for more immediate EU action to counter China, a senior French government official on Thursday replied, "Yes. We will take measures very quickly."

“The anti-coercion instrument is still under negotiation, but maybe something can be done in advance in support of Lithuania,” he said. The official also said France will prioritize defense measures and “assertiveness” in its trade agenda during its rotating presidency.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday also weighed in on the matter, pledging to “work with our allies and partners, including Germany, to stand up against intimidation like this."

"We have immediate concern about the government of China’s attempts to bully Lithuania, a country of fewer than 3 million people," he said.

Germany's new foreign affairs minister, Annalena Baerbock, who had a meeting with Blinken on Wednesday, said, “We as Europeans stand in solidarity at Lithuania’s side.”

In response to China’s boycott of Lithuanian products, Taiwan has used multiple channels to help out as much as possible, ultimately purchasing 120 containers of agricultural goods and raw materials. Some of them will be transferred to other countries, Taiwan representative to Lithuania Eric Huang (黃鈞耀) said.

Additionally, the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation purchased 20,000 bottles of rum from the Baltic nation to save the liquor from being potentially blocked by Chinese customs.