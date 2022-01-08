Taiwan confirms 2 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed two local and 42 imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jan. 8) and no new deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The two local cases included one Taiwanese man and one Taiwanese woman, both in their 50s and who were fully vaccinated with booster shots. Case No. 17414 is a security guard at the Taoyuan International Airport, while case No. 17415 is a taxi driver in Taoyuan who had tested negative on Tuesday (Jan. 4), but tested positive on Saturday with high Ct values of 31 and 34.8.

Saturday’s imported cases included 25 men, 16 women, and one still under investigation between the ages of under 10 and over 70. They entered the country between Dec. 15, 2021 and Friday. Twenty-three had arrived from the United States, four from Vietnam, two from France, and one each from Argentina, Australia, the Philippines, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Brazil, Spain, India, Italy, and Germany.

Two cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan’s latest total of 17,302 coronavirus cases includes 14,618 domestic cases and 2,630 imported ones. Of the 850 fatalities, 838 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei 322.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung has reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan reported 27, Changhua reported 15, Hsinchu County reported 13, Taichung reported five, Miaoli reported three, Yilan and Hualien each confirmed two, while Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung, and Taitung all had one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases are under investigation. A total of 113 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.