Cell Banking Outsourcing 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Cell Banking Outsourcing Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global cell banking outsourcing market is anticipated to reach USD 4,366.9 Million by 2025. In 2017, on the basis of type, master cell banking segment capture the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold the major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the global cell banking outsourcing market.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Cell Banking Outsourcing Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global Cell Banking Outsourcing market growth is primarily driven by the rising number of clinical trials which has helped in unmasking the potential of stem cells and their relative applications. Similarly, awareness for stem cell banking across multiple developing countries, and increasing governments initiatives that promote the awareness for stem cell isolation & its related benefits to influence the market growth during the forecast period. Rising research activities related to stem cell applications are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the average life expectations due to advanced medical research and improved general lifestyle of the population, and straightforward regulations for the stem cell researchers is expected to create significant potential for this market in coming years. While, increasing number of adipose tissue banking has also become one of the major opportunities.

The global cell banking outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of Type, Product type, cell type and phase. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into Master Cell Banking, Viral Cell Banking, and Working Cell Banking. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Cord Cell Banking, Adult Stem Cell Banking, IPS Stem Cell Banking, Embryonic Stem Cell Banking, and IPS Stem Cell Banking. The cell type is further categorized into Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell. The phase is segmented into bank storage, bank preparation and bank characterization & testing. The bank storage is further sub-segmented into Working Cell Bank Storage, Master Cell Bank Storage, and Cell Storage Stability Testing.

By geography, the global Cell Banking Outsourcing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, the North America cell bank outsourcing market was estimated to dominate in terms of revenue. The growth of North American market is majorly driven by the increasing number biopharmaceutical companies & manufacturers and increasing awareness for the use of stem cells as therapeutics proteins and antibiotics in this region. Asia Pacific cell banking outsourcing market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the increase in the life science sectors with the help of rising number of supportive governments pertaining to investment on biotechnology sector majorly in emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

Key Findings from the study suggest various therapies available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements. Increased awareness for use of automation in pharmaceutical industry coupled with high growth in Asia Pacific region due to booming economies of India, and China are factors expected to have positive influence on the global cell banking outsourcing market over the forecast years.

The leading operating in the cell banking outsourcing market include BioReliance, Covance, GlobalStem Inc., BSL Bioservice, Cleancells, Charles River Laboratories Lonza, Toxikon Corporation, Cryobanks International India, Wuxi Apptec, Reliance Life Sciences, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., BioOutsource (Sartorious), CordLife, PX’Therapeutics SA, SGS Life Sciences, Texcell and Cryo-Cell International Inc among others.

