Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Scope and overview, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2030 with Top Vendors

Report Ocean presents a new report on Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market is anticipated to reach USD 8,241.4 Million by 2025.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) the surgical procedure for heart disease wherein transcatheter heart valve is used to replace the damaged as well as old heart valve. Transcatheter heart valve implantation is a minimally invasive process that helps in substituting the damaged heart valve with a prosthetic valve for treatment of mitral regurgitation and unembellished aortic stenosis. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure that helps to diminish severe degenerative aortic stenosis and increases the survival rate of patients.

The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market is driven by factors such as growing number of the patient pool with cardiovascular ailments such as coronary artery diseases, heart failures, and hypertension. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people suffering cardiovascular disorders will surge to 22.2 million by 2030 globally. Moreover, rising implementation of minimally intrusive processes over traditional surgical open-heart procedures, reduction in hospital stays, low risk of infection, minimal blood loss is further propelling the market. Moreover, increase in occurrence of aortic stenosis disorders coupled with rise in elderly population, evolution in implementation rate of transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedure owing to high demand for minimally invasive procedures, an increase in medical and clinical indication of safety & efficacy and new products approvals are other factors propelling the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market growth.

The global transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) market is segmented on the basis of surgical procedure, end user, and geography. On the basis of surgical procedure, the global transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) market is categorized into Transfemoral (TF) Implantation, Transapical (TA) Implantation, and Transaortic Implantation. The global market by the surgical procedure is dominated by Transfemoral (TF) Implantation majorly due to growing focus on tentative products by key players which are estimated to boost the market growth of transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) market globally. Moreover, Transfemoral implantation is the standardized as well as consistent TAVR procedure, in which an artificial valve is inserted through the femoral blood vessel with the minimally invasive procedure and negligible anesthesia. Thus, the transferomal (TF) implantation segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to preserve the governance during the forecast period.

Based on the end users, the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is further categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratory. The Hospital segment is expected to show the highest market growth over the forecast period. Growing patient pool and rising demand for efficient and effective surgical process with shorter recovery time and reduced hospital stay are the key factors driving the market shares for hospitals in global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market.

Some of the major key players operating in global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Direct Flow medical, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, HLT, Inc., JenaValve Technology, Inc., Medtronic plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., St. Jude Medical, Inc., SYMETIS SA, and Transcatheter Technologies GmbH among others.

