Tumor Ablation Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2030

Tumor Ablation Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025

He global Tumor Ablation Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025. Ablation is treatment for the destruction of liver tumors without removing them. These technique is used in patients with few small tumors and when surgery is not a worthy option due to reduced liver function or poor health condition. These treatment is sometimes used in patients waiting for a liver transplant. Generally, tumor ablation is a minimally invasive surgical method to treat solid cancers. Special probes are used to freeze or burn cancers without the surgery. Ultrasound (US), Computed Tomography (CT), or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) are used to guide and position the needle probe into the tumor. The most common cancers treated by this method are lung cancer, liver cancer and kidney (renal) cancer. Other cancers can also be treated if the tumor cell are accessible to reach and of appropriate size

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Tumor Ablation Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global tumor ablation market is driven by the factors such as rising occurrence of different forms of cancer, technological advancements in the field of tumor ablation for cancer treatment, and rising awareness concerning the benefits of ablation procedures over conventional or traditional surgical procedures. Moreover, rising number of ablation centers, surgical centers, and hospitals are driving the growth of tumor ablation market globally. Additionally, the continual developments in ablation expertise, leading to the increased development of new and pioneering products that are the efficient, safe, and minimally invasive are also advancing towards significant growth of the global tumor ablation market.

With the increasing geriatric population, the demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is increasing globally. Through minimally intrusive surgeries, the patients result in faster recovery in comparison to conventional invasive procedures. Therefore, the demand for minimally invasive procedures such as radiofrequency ablation and cryoablation is increasing and thereby augmenting the global market growth.

The global tumor ablation market is segmented on the basis of type of technology, mode of treatment, and application. On the basis of type of technology, the global tumor ablation market is segmented into Radiofrequency (RF) ablation, Microwave ablation, Cryoablation, and others. The radiofrequency ablation is estimated to dominate the global tumor ablation market owing to its design of treating target tissues without causing damage to the surrounding healthy cells. However, microwave ablation technology is expected to grow at the rapid test rate in the upcoming years, due to increasing adoption of microwave tumor ablation among healthcare specialists.

On the basis of the type of technology, the global tumor ablation market is further categorized into surgical ablation, laparoscopic ablation, and percutaneous ablation. Moreover, on the basis of application the market is segmented into liver cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, bone metastasis, and others. Lung cancer is anticipated to grow with the fastest rate in the forecast period due to growing prevalence of lung cancer cases and increasing private as well as government investment to develop new lung cancer ablation products.

Some of the key players operating in global tumor ablation market are EDAP TMS S.A., St. Jude Medical Inc., BVM Medical Ltd., SonaCare Medical LLC, AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., BTG International Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., and Medtronic plc. among others.

