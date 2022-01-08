Antetokounmpo returns to help Bucks rout Nets 121-109

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) goes up for the shot against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray, right, during the first half of an NBA basketb... Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) goes up for the shot against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2... Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas during the first half of an NBA basketba... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points in his return from a one-game absence, Khris Middleton added 15 of his 20 in the third quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 on Friday night.

Bobby Portis scored 20 of his 25 in the first half to help the Bucks snap a two-game skid. The last loss came without Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play Wednesday night against Toronto because of an illness unrelated to COVID-19.

The Bucks are without coach Mike Budenholzer, point guard Jrue Holiday and a number of other key players because of coronavirus health and safety protocols, but got big games from some who did play. Antetokounmpo had nine assists and seven rebounds, and Portis grabbed 12 boards.

Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who have lost five straight home games. James Harden finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Brooklyn won Wednesday night in Indiana with Kyrie Irving making his season debut. He wasn’t in the building Friday, ineligible to play home games because he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 as mandated for New York City’s professional athletes.

Back on the court where they won Game 7 in overtime in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, the Bucks made clear early this one wouldn’t be going down to the wire.

76ERS 119, SPURS 100

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Philadelphia beat short-handed San Antonio for its sixth straight victory.

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris each scored 23 points for the 76ers.

Dejounte Murray scored 27 points for San Antonio. The Spurs were without six players because of health and safety protocols. They have lost five of six.

RAPTORS 122, JAZZ 108

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, OG Anunoby scored 22 points and Toronto ended Utah's road winning streak at 10.

Pascal Siakam scored 17 points, Chris Boucher had 13, Scottie Barnes had 11 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 to help the Raptors extend their winning streak to five.

Eric Paschall scored a career-high 29 points for Utah.