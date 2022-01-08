Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Defense shines as Cleveland St. tops Robert Morris 78-77

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 10:58
Defense shines as Cleveland St. tops Robert Morris 78-77

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Torrey Patton recorded 18 points as Cleveland State edged past Robert Morris 78-77 on Friday night.

Tre Gomillion added 14 points for the Vikings, who forced a season-high 20 turnovers..

After Yahel Hill made two free throws to give Cleveland State a 78-75 lead with 14 seconds remaining, the Vikings did not allow a 3-point attempt and Robert Morris' Kam Farris made a layup for the final margin.

Hill had 12 points for Cleveland State (9-3, 5-0 Horizon League). D'Moi Hodge added 11 points.

Kahliel Spear scored a career-high 24 points for the Colonials (2-12, 0-5). Enoch Cheeks added 12 points. Jaron Williams had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-08 12:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
"