Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Evbuomwan lifts Princeton over Columbia 84-69

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 10:35
Evbuomwan lifts Princeton over Columbia 84-69

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 22 points and Jaelin Llewellyn added 21 as Princeton topped Columbia 84-69 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Ivy League matchup of the season for both teams.

Ethan Wright had 17 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (11-3), which earned its sixth straight victory.

Ike Nweke scored a career-high 22 points for the Lions (3-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Liam Murphy added 13 points. Patrick Harding had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-08 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
"