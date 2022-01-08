Alexa
Taiwan president, vice president urge public to get booster shot

Interval for booster jab shortened from 5 months to 3

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/08 11:37
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 ) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) have both stated they will receive a booster shot following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) decision to shorten the interval for a booster jab from five months to three months.

Tsai said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon (Jan. 7) that she would get a third vaccine dose and urged the public to do the same as soon as possible.

The president reminded that those who are 18 years old or over and have received two doses of the vaccine for more than 12 weeks are able to get a third dose to increase immunity against COVID-19. With regard to the additional four local Omicron cases, she urged citizens to pay attention to information from the command center and follow epidemic prevention measures.

Meanwhile, Lai said on Facebook that the number of vaccines available in Taiwan is sufficient and everyone should receive at least two doses to establish basic protection. He also encouraged the public to get vaccinated at the earliest to enhance Taiwan's overall protection against the pandemic.
