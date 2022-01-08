Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SE Louisiana tops McNeese St. 83-78

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 10:10
SE Louisiana tops McNeese St. 83-78

KATY, Texas (AP) — Gus Okafor and Ryan Burkhardt scored 20 points apiece as Southeastern Louisiana edged past McNeese State 83-78 on Friday in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

McNeese nearly erased a 12-point halftime deficit and trailed by three in the final minute before the Lions' Gus Okafor made two free throws for the final margin.

Roscoe Eastmond had 10 points for Southeastern Louisiana (6-9). Jalyn Hinton added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Kellon Taylor had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (5-10). Zach Scott added 17 points. Myles Lewis had 15 points.

Southeastern Louisiana plays the winner of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Nicholls on Saturday. McNeese State plays the loser. Tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-08 12:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
"