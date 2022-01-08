Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Deaver scores 20 to lead Navy over Bucknell 73-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 10:15
Deaver scores 20 to lead Navy over Bucknell 73-55

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Daniel Deaver had a season-high 20 points as Navy defeated Bucknell 73-55 on Friday night.

John Carter Jr. had 18 points for Navy (10-4, 3-0 Patriot League).

Xander Rice had 14 points for the Bison (3-12, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Elvin Edmonds IV added 12 points. Andre Screen had 11 points.

Andrew Funk, whose 19 points per game heading into the contest led the Bison, had 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-08 12:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
"