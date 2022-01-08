Rucker scores 22 to carry Army over Lehigh 77-55

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 22 points as Army routed Lehigh 77-55 on Friday.

Aaron Duhart had 11 points for Army (9-6, 3-0 Patriot League). Charlie Peterson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Keith Higgins Jr had 13 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-11, 2-1). Evan Taylor added 13 points. Dominic Parolin had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com