St. Hilaire lifts New Orleans over Houston Baptist 81-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 09:48
KATY, Texas (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire posted 17 points as New Orleans got past Houston Baptist 81-65 on Friday in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

Daniel Sackey had 13 points for New Orleans (5-8). Troy Green added 12 points. Simeon Kirkland had seven rebounds.

Darius Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-8). Brycen Long added 12 points. Zion Tordoff had 12 points.

New Orleans plays Northwestern State on Saturday and Houston Baptist plays Incarnate Word. The tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-08 11:02 GMT+08:00

