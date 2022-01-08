Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Florida State's Howell wins second straight Hermann Trophy

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 09:48
Florida State's Howell wins second straight Hermann Trophy

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Florida State senior midfielder Jaelin Howell won the Hermann Trophy for the second straight year Friday night as the top women's college soccer player and Georgetown junior midfielder Dante Polvara took the men's award.

Howell, from Lone Tree, Colorado, had three goals and four assists in 23 games last season for the national champion Seminoles. She's the sixth repeat female winner of the award conducted by the Missouri Athletic Club, following Mia Hamm, Cindy Parlow, Christine Sinclair, Morgan Brian, and Catarina Macario.

Howell edged Brigham Young senior midfielder Mikayla Colohan and Santa Clara senior forward Kelsey Turnbow in voting by coaches.

Polvara, from Pleasantville, New York, had seven goals and six assists in 22 games. He topped Clemson senior defender Oskar Agren and Washington senior forward Dylan Teves in the voting.

Updated : 2022-01-08 11:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Taiwan sends honey oranges, pineapple sugar apples to Singapore for Lunar New Year
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
Chen declares Taiwan has community transmission of Omicron
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
1,000 people party in Omicron case's karaoke club for New Year's Eve
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
Taiwan man kills friend during Uber ride, driver 'did not meddle'
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
McDonald's Taiwan stores halt sales of hash browns
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
'7 + 7' travelers form Omicron cluster in Taipei hotel
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
"