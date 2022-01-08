Alexa
Broncos activate specialists McManus, Martin off virus list

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 07:25
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos activated kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, 24 hours before their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

They also placed starting cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II (calves) and Ronald Darby (shoulder) on IR and placed cornerback Nate Hairston on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving them with a depleted secondary to face the Chiefs (11-5)

Earlier this week, the Broncos (7-9) placed safety Kareem Jackson (shoulder) on IR.

In other moves, the Broncos signed tackle Quinn Bailey and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from their practice squad to the active roster and they activated veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a COVID-19 replacement, from the practice squad to the active roster.

Clinton-Dix is a seventh-year pro who has started 97 games, including seven playoff contests, in his career with Green Bay (2014-18), Washington (2018), Chicago (2019) and Las Vegas (2021).

Updated : 2022-01-08 09:02 GMT+08:00

