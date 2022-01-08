Ex-Michigan House speaker denies sex assault allegation

FILE - Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, speaks with reporters following the House's approval of a bill that would cut auto insurance ... FILE - Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, speaks with reporters following the House's approval of a bill that would cut auto insurance premiums on May 9, 2019, in the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. State police in northern Michigan were investigating Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was about 14 years old. The accuser, now 26, filed a criminal complaint with the Lansing Police Department, which referred it to state police earlier this week. Chatfield, 33, left the House in 2020 due to term limits (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan legislative leader on Friday denied allegations that he raped his future sister-in-law starting when she was 14 or 15, saying they had a sexual relationship for years but that both were consenting adults.

Lee Chatfield, a Republican who led the House in 2019 and 2020, has had multiple extramarital affairs including with his accuser, his attorney Mary Chartier said in a statement. He “deeply regrets” his decisions that have caused “great pain” to his wife and family, and they are working through it, she said.

“But he did not assault this woman in any manner during their years-long adult relationship,” Chartier said. “He intends to vigorously fight these false claims.”

The woman, 26, is one of Chatfield's sister-in-laws, her lawyer Jamie White said. She filed a complaint in late December with the Lansing Police Department. State police in northern Michigan are investigating since the accusations cover jurisdictions outside the city.

White said Thursday that the alleged assaults began when her client was a 14 or 15-year-old girl attending Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church and Northern Michigan Christian Academy near Burt Lake, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Traverse City. Chatfield, 33, was a teacher and the school's athletic director at the time before winning election to the Legislature in 2014. He left after 2020 due to House term limits.

The state’s legal age of consent is 16.

Michigan defines first-degree criminal sexual conduct — the most serious offense — to include a specific prohibition against a teacher assaulting a student under 16.

