Former Texas QB Casey Thompson transferring to Nebraska

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 05:35
FILE - Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) looks to pass against Kansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texa...

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns in 2021, announced Friday that he will transfer to Nebraska.

Thompson was a backup to Hudson Card for the first two games at Texas before taking over the starting role. He went 4-6 as the starter and passed for 2,113 yards. Texas finished 5-7 in a season that included the program's first five-game losing streak since 1956.

The Oklahoma City native will be a graduate transfer. He announced the move on social media.

Thompson opted to leave Texas after former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, one of the top-rated players in the country when he came out of high school after the 2020 season, transferred to Texas. The Longhorns also signed quarterback Maalik Murphy of Gardenia, California, and coach Steve Sarkisian has said the position would be open for competition ahead of the 2022 season.

Nebraska lost last season's starting quarterback when Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State. Nebraska finished 3-9.

Thompson’s six touchdowns passes in an overtime loss to Kansas tied a Texas school record. He also had two games with five touchdown passes, but a mid-season thumb injury appeared to affect his ability to grip the ball and throw in several games.

Updated : 2022-01-08 07:32 GMT+08:00

