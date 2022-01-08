At least 1 police officer killed in Guatemala dispute

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A long-simmering dispute between communities in western Guatemala exploded into violence again Friday, when federal authorities reported they were met with gunfire that left at least one officer dead and others wounded.

Nahuala, a mountainous municipality about 95 miles west of Guatemala City, had already been under a declared state of emergency since the bodies of 13 people were found there Dec. 18.

National Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar said an officer of the anti-riot force was killed.

Residents of Nahuala and neighboring Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan have been feuding for more than 100 years over land boundaries and states of emergency have been declared periodically when violence erupts.

On Dec. 18, 13 bodies were found in the Nahuala village of Chiquix. The victims were apparently from Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan and had crossed Nahuala to collect their harvests. They were intercepted and shot. Three men from Nahuala were arrested in relation to the killings. Emotions have been running high ever since.