Huntley to start at quarterback for Ravens against Steelers

By Associated Press
2022/01/08 04:35
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular season.

Baltimore ruled Jackson out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh because of his ankle injury. That likely ends the star quarterback's 2021 season. The winner of the Ravens-Steelers game can make the playoffs, but those chances are slim.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback. Jackson was hurt during a Dec. 12 loss at Cleveland.

The Ravens have lost five straight games.

Huntley accounted for four touchdowns in a 31-30 loss to Green Bay on Dec. 19. He then missed a loss at Cincinnati after going on the COVID-19 list. Huntley started again in a 20-19 loss last weekend to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Ravens did not score an offensive touchdown in that game.

Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) is also out for Baltimore, and linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) is doubtful.

Defensive end Isaiah Buggs (illness) and linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) are out for the Steelers.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-01-08 06:02 GMT+08:00

