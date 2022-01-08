Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/01/08 04:20
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 238.45 Up 6.75
Mar 238.30 Up 6.45
Mar 232.00 240.50 231.35 238.45 Up 6.75
May 232.05 240.50 231.70 238.30 Up 6.45
Jul 232.15 240.00 231.45 237.90 Up 6.35
Sep 231.85 239.40 231.05 237.45 Up 6.25
Dec 230.80 238.00 230.00 236.30 Up 6.15
Mar 230.60 237.20 230.60 235.80 Up 6.10
May 230.60 236.15 230.60 235.25 Up 5.95
Jul 229.90 235.15 229.90 234.55 Up 5.90
Sep 229.00 234.30 229.00 233.70 Up 5.90
Dec 228.00 233.30 228.00 232.65 Up 5.85
Mar 228.00 232.40 228.00 231.65 Up 5.80
May 231.35 Up 5.70
Jul 231.25 Up 5.70
Sep 231.35 231.40 231.25 231.25 Up 5.70
Dec 231.20 Up 5.70

Updated : 2022-01-08 06:01 GMT+08:00

