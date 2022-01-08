New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|238.45
|Up
|6.75
|Mar
|238.30
|Up
|6.45
|Mar
|232.00
|240.50
|231.35
|238.45
|Up
|6.75
|May
|232.05
|240.50
|231.70
|238.30
|Up
|6.45
|Jul
|232.15
|240.00
|231.45
|237.90
|Up
|6.35
|Sep
|231.85
|239.40
|231.05
|237.45
|Up
|6.25
|Dec
|230.80
|238.00
|230.00
|236.30
|Up
|6.15
|Mar
|230.60
|237.20
|230.60
|235.80
|Up
|6.10
|May
|230.60
|236.15
|230.60
|235.25
|Up
|5.95
|Jul
|229.90
|235.15
|229.90
|234.55
|Up
|5.90
|Sep
|229.00
|234.30
|229.00
|233.70
|Up
|5.90
|Dec
|228.00
|233.30
|228.00
|232.65
|Up
|5.85
|Mar
|228.00
|232.40
|228.00
|231.65
|Up
|5.80
|May
|231.35
|Up
|5.70
|Jul
|231.25
|Up
|5.70
|Sep
|231.35
|231.40
|231.25
|231.25
|Up
|5.70
|Dec
|231.20
|Up
|5.70