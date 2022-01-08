Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/08 04:14
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 56 cents to $78.90 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 24 cents to $81.75 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.30 a gallon. February heating was unchanged at $2.48 a gallon. February natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $8.20 to $1,797.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 22 cents to $22.41 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.56 Japanese yen from 115.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.1362 from $1.1288.

Updated : 2022-01-08 06:00 GMT+08:00

