Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period

Report Ocean presents a new report on global next-generation sequencing market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global next-generation sequencing market size was valued at $4,533 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $18,565 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is a novel procedure for sequencing genomes at low costs and high speed with improved efficiency. NGS also known as deep sequencing and parallel sequencing is a technology that has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics research. It is a high throughput, non-Sanger based sequencing method. Next generation sequencing has made sequencing of genomes very rapid and cost-effective. Through this method, billions of DNA strands can be sequenced efficiently.

Next generation sequencing has made it possible to conveniently sequence whole genomes, and analyze various DNA-protein interactions. This technique allows the researcher to focus, study, and interpret deep sequence target regions. Next generation sequencing can be utilized through varied interventions such as oncology, biomarker studies, drug discovery, understanding reproductive health, and personalized genomics.

Technological advancements in sequencing platforms, surge in applications of next generation sequencing, and increase in genome mapping programs drive the growth of the global next generation sequencing market. In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to next generation sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitation related to next generation sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Furthermore, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and untapped emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The next generation sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into consumables, platforms, and services. The consumables product segment is further bifurcated as sample preparation consumables and other consumables. The sample preparation consumables are further segmented into DNA fragmentation, end repair, A-Tailing & size selection, library preparation & target enrichment, and quality control.

The platform NGS product segment is classified into HiSeq, MiSeq, Ion Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel System, and other sequencing platforms. The services segment is divided into sequencing services and data management services. The sequencing services is further divided into RNA Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing. The data management services further divided into NGS data analysis services, NGS data analysis software & workbenches, and NGS storage, management & cloud computing solutions.

Based on application, the market is divided into diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research, other applications. By Technology, market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real time sequencing, and other technologies. Depends on end user, market is categorized into academic & clinical research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end user. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the next generation sequencing market in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to higher buying power, availability, and applications that favor the utilization of NGS in this region. There is also an increase in agreements and collaborations between different market players and health centers to promote and utilize NGS in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global next generation sequencing market.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global next generation sequencing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? The report presents quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2014?2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

? Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

? By Product

o Consumables

? Sample Preparation Consumables

? DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection

? Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

? Quality Control

? Other Consumables

o Platforms

? HiSeq

? MiSeq

? Ion Torrent

? SOLiD

? Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System

? Other Sequencing Platforms

o Services

? Sequencing Services

? RNA Sequencing

? Whole Exome Sequencing

? Whole Genome Sequencing

? Targeted Sequencing

? Chip Sequencing

? De Novo Sequencing

? Methyl Sequencing

? Data Management Services

? NGS Data Analysis Services

? NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

? NGS Storage, Management and Cloud Computing Solutions

By Application

o Diagnostics

o Biomarkers and Cancer

o Reproductive Health

o Personalized Medicine

o Agriculture and Animal Research

o Other Applications

By Technology

o Sequencing by Synthesis

o Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

o Sequencing by Ligation

o Pyrosequencing

o Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

o Other Technologies

By End User

o Academic and Clinical Research Centers

o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Other End User

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? Australia

? India

? South Korea

? Taiwan

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Turkey

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

? Illumina, Inc.

? Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

? Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

? Beijing Genomics Institute

? Qiagen N.V.

? 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

? Agilent Technologies, Inc.

? Perkinelmer, Inc.

? Genomatix GmbH

? PierianDx

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

? Eurofins Scientific

? Gatc Biotech AG

? Macrogen, Inc.

? Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

? Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

? DNASTAR, Inc.

? Biomatters Ltd.

? Partek Inc.

? New England Biolabs, Inc.

? Myriad Genetics, Inc.

