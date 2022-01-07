Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market accounted for $2,334.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,528.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

There has been a steady rise in the incidences of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and the number of bone marrow biopsies across the world. Moreover, focus on R&D of leukemia therapeutics has been increased. These factors drive the growth of the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. However, stringent regulatory paths for approvals of the therapeutics, as well as the adverse side effects associated with these drugs, restrict the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the rise in number of clinical trials and new product approvals are anticipated to create newer opportunities in the emerging as well as the developed markets.

The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market has gained prominence in the recent years due to high prevalence of ALL worldwide and as a result, there is an increase in the need for leukemia diagnosis. Furthermore, growth potential offered by developing economies, increase in investment in the R&D of different leukemia, and rise in awareness of targeted therapies amongst the population present lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. However, patent expiry of the blockbuster drugs used in the treatment and higher costs involved in the therapies are expected to restrain the market growth.

The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market is segmented based on drugs, type, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on drug, the market is divided into Hyper-CVAD Regimen, Linker Regimen, Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors (Clolar and Nelarabine), Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy, CALGB 8811 Regimen, and Oncaspar. Based on type, the market is classified into pediatrics and adults. Based on region, the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

? By Type

o Pediatrics

o Adults

? By Drug

o Hyper-CVAD Regimen

o Linker Regimen

o Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors (Clolar and Nelarabine)

o Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy

o CALGB 8811 Regimen

o Oncaspar

? By Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

? Amgen, Inc.

? Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

? Erytech Pharma

? Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. (Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

? Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc.

? Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc.

? Sanofi

? Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

? Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

