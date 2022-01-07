North America and Europe Medical Display Market Scope and overview, Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on North America and Europe medical display market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The North America and Europe medical display market was valued at $1,010.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,515.8 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. North America and Europe medical display marketreport 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Diagnosing patients accurately using Picture Archive Communication System (PACS) viewer that displays medical images on LCD monitors is important for detecting various diseases. Thus, medical display devices are significant tools for medical professionals to see images better than the physical films or CRT monitors. Streamlining the overall hospital operations and improving patient care in the healthcare system is important for proper diagnosis. Medical professionals such as surgeons, radiologists and information technology specialists need medical grade monitors for consistent and accurate performance of medical display systems. Thus, adequacy of medical display monitors is a vital element in the modern hospitals.

Increase in number of medical establishments and rise in healthcare expenditure fuel the demand for medical display devices in these regions. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population in the countries boosts the demand for medical-aid and medical display devices in North America and Europe. The growth in demand for multimodality displays for radiology and various medical applications to get a detailed view of ultrasound outputs and PET further drive the growth of the North America and Europe medical display market. Nonetheless, the higher costs associated with the devices restrict the growth of the market. The increase in demand for various diagnostic procedures such as ultrasound, medical resonance imaging, and X-ray are expected to provide newer opportunities for the market growth.

The North America and Europe medical display market is segmented into device, panel size, resolution, application, and region. Based on device, the market is categorized into mobile, desktop, and all-in-one product. Based on panel size, it is divided into under-22.9-inch panels, 23.0-26.9-inch panels, 27.0-41.9-inch panel, and above-42-inch panels. Based on resolution, it is studied across up to 2MP resolution displays, 2.1-4MP resolution displays, 4.1-8MP resolution displays, and above 8MP resolution displays. Based on application, it is classified into digital pathology, multi-modality, surgical, radiology, mammography, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America and Europe.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

> This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current North America and Europe medical display market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

> The market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

> The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

> A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

> The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key market segments

BY DEVICE

> Mobile

> Desktop

> All-in-one Product

BY PANEL SIZE

> Under 22.9-inch Panels

> 23.0-26.9-inch Panels

> 27.0-41.9-inch Pane

> Above 42-inch Panels

BY RESOLUTION

> Up To 2MP Resolution Displays

> 2.1-4MP Resolution Displays

> 4.1-8MP Resolution Displays

> Above 8MP Resolution Displays

BY APPLICATION

> Digital Pathology

> Multi-modality

> Surgical

> Radiology

> Mammography

> Others

BY REGION

> North America and Europe

o U.S.

o Canada

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Region

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

> ALPHA DISPLAY

> Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech)

> ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

> Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

> Barco NV

> BenQ Medical Technology

> COJE CO., LTD.

> Dell Technologies Inc.

> Double Black Imaging Corporation

> EIZO Corporation (EIZO)

> FSN Medical Technologies

> Hisense Medical

> HP INC

> JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc.

> LG Display Co., Ltd.

> Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd.

> Novanta Inc. (Novanta)

> Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd.

> Sony Corporation

> Steris PLC

