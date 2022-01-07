U.S. Colonic Stents Market Scope and overview, Segments Analysis and Opportunities 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on U.S. Colonic Stents Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The U.S. colonic stents market was valued at $6.44 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $9.41 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

A colonic stent is used to relieve acute colonic obstruction in colorectal cancer patients. The stent is compressed tightly onto a small delivery wire that allows the stent to be positioned across the tight narrowing to relieve blockage in the colon. Once opened, it relieves the obstruction by keeping the colon open that can take up to 24 hours for the stent to fully open. However, stents can be used when there is either a partial or complete blockage in the bowel to reduce the pressure in the bowel and relieve the obstruction. Further, stents are also used when surgery is not recommended as an alternative to keep the bowel working. It is usually performed by specialist doctors including endoscopist or by an interventional radiologist in the X-ray department.

Significant rise in incidences of colorectal cancer and benign strictures in the U.S are the major factors driving the U.S. colonic stents market. In addition, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements regarding the development of more compatible metallic stents further propels the market growth of colonic stents in the near future.

However, complications and high costs associated with colonic stents is anticipated to hamper the growth of the colonic stents market in the U.S. Moreover, colonic stenting improves the primary anastomosis rate with a low stoma creation in comparison with emergency surgery. Improved colonic stent such as self-expandable metallic stents (SEMS) is used for the bridge to surgery and it also able to cure patients with the palliative intent with advanced neoplastic disease, to avoid stoma and health care costs related to stoma. This provides a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the U.S. colonic stents market.

The report covers the U.S. colonic stents market forecast and analysis based on three categories that include product type, indication, and end user. Based on product type, the market is categorized into nitinol self-expandable metal stents, and elgiloy self-expandable metal stents. On the basis of indication, it is categorized into colorectal cancer, colonic benign strictures and others. By end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and specialty clinics.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

> This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current U.S. colonic stents market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

> The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

> A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

> The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Self-Expandable Metal Stents

o Nitinol Stent

o Elgiloy

By Indication

> Colorectal Cancer/Bridge to Surgery

> Benign Colonic Strictures

> Other Indications

By End User

> Hospitals

> Specialty Clinics

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

> Boston Scientific Corporation

> Cook Medical Inc

> Taewoong

> MI-TECH

> Olympus Corporation

