Urinary Self-Catheters Market Scope and overview, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2031

The global urinary self-catheters market was valued at $1,722 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,387 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

A urinary catheter is a hollow, partially flexible tube, which is used to drain the urine when an individual is unable to do it naturally. These catheters consist of a drainage bag that assists to collect a urine. They are composed of silicone, PVC, or vinyl or red rubber latex.

The urinary self-catheter market is expected to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injuries; rise in number of surgeries, and increase in geriatric population. Upsurge in demand for hydrophilic intermittent catheters and favorable reimbursement policies for usage of urinary catheters further supplement the market growth.

Innovations in catheters, novel product launches, and rise in demand for intermittent catheters in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion. However, the availability of substitutes of catheters and lack of awareness toward utilization of self-catheters hamper the market growth.

The global urinary self-catheters market is segmented based on product, type, application, and region.

Depending on product, the market is bifurcated into intermittent catheters and external catheters. Intermittent catheters are further classified into uncoated intermittent catheters and coated intermittent catheters. Coated intermittent catheters are subsegmented into antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and others. According to type, the market is categorized into male type catheter and female type catheter.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

> The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

> It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

> A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

> The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

> Intermittent Catheter

o Uncoated Intermittent Catheters

o Coated Intermittent Catheters

? Antimicrobial Intermittent catheters

? Hydrophilic Intermittent catheters

? Others

> External Catheter

By Type

> Male Type Catheter

> Female Type Catheter

By Application

> Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

> Urinary Incontinence

> Spinal Cord Injuries

> Others

By Region

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

> Asid Bonz GmbH

> B Braun Melsungen AG

> Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard)

> Boston Scientific Corporation

> Coloplast A/S

> ConvaTec

> Hollister, Inc.

> Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc.

> Medtronic plc.

> Teleflex Incorporated

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

> Cure Medical

> Pennine Healthcare

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

