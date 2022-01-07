Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market Scope and overview, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2031

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Balkan TMT steel bar market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Balkan TMT steel bar market growth.

Thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bars are fabricated through a metallurgical process, which combines work hardening with heat treatment for formulating a robust and high-strength product from low-carbon steel. These bars are high-strength reinforcement bars, which are widely used in the construction industry, due to their high ductility, resistance to corrosion, weldability, and other desirable physical properties.

The Balkan TMT steel bar market was valued at $1,769 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $4,065 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2024. In terms of volume, this market accounted for 2,669 thousand tons in 2017, and is anticipated to reach 5,435 tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2024.

Advantages offered by TMT steel bars over other products such as cold twisted deformed steel bars, upsurge in demand for low-cost reinforcement bars, and rise in construction projects such as dams and bridges in the Balkans are the key factors that augment the growth of the Balkan TMT steel bar market.

Furthermore, EU support and cooperation in coal & steel production in the Balkans is expected to boost the market growth. However, technical constraints such as bendability associated with higher grade TMT bars impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in investment by other countries such as China in Balkans heavy industry is anticipated to provide future growth opportunities to the market.

The Balkans TMT steel bar market is segmented based on diameter, application, grade, and country. On the basis of diameter, the market is divided into 6-8 mm, 8-12 mm, and 12 mm & above TMT steel bars. The applications covered in the study include residential, commercial and infrastructure. Depending on grade, the market is fragmented into FE-415, FE-500, FE-550, FE-600, and other. Country wise, it is analyzed across Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and rest of Balkans.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Balkan TMT steel bar market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Diameter

6-8 mm

8-12 mm

12 mm & above

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

By Grade

Fe-415

Fe-500

Fe-550

Fe-600

Others

By Country

Macedonia

Kosovo

Albania

Serbia

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Rest of Balkans

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

ArcelorMittal Zenica

Balkan Steel Engineering Ltd.

Essar Steel

HBIS Group

HUS Ltd.

Metalopromet d.o.o. Kula

MMD

SIDERAL S.H.P.K.

SIJ Group

TATA Steel

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Eurometal Bulgaria Ltd.

Ovako Bulgaria

Metalfer Group

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

