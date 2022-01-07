Wood Coatings Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

Wood coatings are widely used in the protection and refinement of wood or wood-made structures. Protecting the wooden surface helps increase their utilization properties. The use of wood coating also enhances the visual cues of the wooden object, thereby helping in the marketing of the product.

There are various types of wood coatings available in the market depending on the technology used to manufacture the wood coating. Strict environmental rules imposed by the government & other regulatory bodies has made manufacturers cut down on the use of VOCs in the production of wood coating.

Surge in construction activities across the world drive the growth of the global wood coatings market. There is an increase in the demand for wood products owing to the high investments made for infrastructure development and urbanization in the developing countries. This boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, recovery of global economy is anticipated to boost the global wood coatings market during the forecast period. However, volatile raw material prices and harmful impact of VOCs present in the coating restrict the market growth. Conversely, the advancement in coatings technology and growth in use of radiation cure coatings are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the key players.

The report segments the wood coatings market based on resin type, technology, end user, and region. Based on resin type, the market is divided into polyurethane, nitrocellulose, acrylics, unsaturated polyester, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into waterborne, conventional solvent borne, high solid solvent borne, powder coating, radiation cured, and other. Based on end user, the market is categorized into furniture, cabinet, siding, flooring, paneling, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Valspar Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., and Hempel A/S.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Wood Coatings Marketalso experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Market Segments

By Resin Type

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Nitrocellulose

Unsaturated Polyester

Others

By Technology

Waterborne

Conventional Solvent Borne

High Solid Solvent Borne

Powder Coating

Radiation Cured

Others

By End User

Furniture

Cabinet

Siding

Flooring

Paneling

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

