Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2031 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Oleochemicals are chemical products, which are derived from animal or vegetable triglycerides. These products are viewed as natural, green, organic, safe, renewable, and biodegradable by scientists and consumers. Palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and high erucic rapeseed oil along with animal fat, such as tallow and lard, are most commonly used raw materials to produce oleochemicals.

Brazil’s oleochemical industry, which includes fats and other materials that are made from plants and animals, has been reported to grow significantly. Fatty acids, alcohol, and several oleaginous raw materials of plant and animal origin, such as glycerin, soy, and beef tallow, possess high growth potential in the Brazil oleochemicals market.

Currently, Brazil imports palm, palm kernel oil, and ricinoleic oil, and local producers have been increasing production of castor and palm oil plants in the region. The state of Par? provides ideal conditions for planting palm, which proves to be beneficial in the production of laundry detergents and personal care items. The local cultivation of castor oil plants has been expanding significantly in the state of Bahia. Brazil’s oleochemicals market is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the near future, owing to increase in investments in irrigation, genetic improvements to increase crop productivity, and mechanization of production.

On the other hand, increase in contribution of major key players, such as BASF in Mexico, has been boosting the growth of the Mexican oleochemicals market. In 2018, BASF Mexicana completed its previously announced sale of a portion of its oleochemical surfactants business to Stepan CDMX in Mexico.

Increase in demand for biodegradable products and sustainable solutions and favorable regulations towards the use of eco-friendly products drive the growth of the Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market.

Furthermore, oleochemicals are used in a wide range of applications, and several emerging applications of oleochemicals have been replacing petroleum-based products, which are expected to create substantial growth opportunity for the Brazilian and Mexican players. However, volatile prices of important oils and fats are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type, Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market is divided into fatty acid, fatty alcohol, glycerol, and others. As per application, it is categorized into pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, home care (soap & detergents), animal feed, and others.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the Brazil and Mexico oleochemicals market.

An in-depth analysis of Brazil and Mexico is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

An extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Market Segments:

By type

Fatty acid

Fatty alcohol

Glycerol

Others

By application

Pharmaceutical

Personal care & cosmetics

Food & beverages

Home care (soap & detergents)

Animal feed

Others

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Key questions answered in the Brazil and Mexico Oleochemicals Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

