Pentane Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2031

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global c pentane market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global pentane market growth.

The global pentane market size was valued at $97.2 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $128.0 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Also, global pentane production is likely to reach 123.9 kilotons by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Pentane is a colorless highly volatile liquid, which is soluble in water. This chemical is produced from the fractional distillation process of petroleum.

The growth of the global pentane market is significantly driven by low cost of pentane along with benefits associated with it and upsurge in demand from the end-user industries such as paint, textile, agro, and others. However, implementation of stringent government regulations towards the usage of pentane and high production cost restrict the market growth.

On the contrary, increased usage of pentane in fuel blending and formulation is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the global market growth.

The global pentane market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into n-pentane, isopentane, and neopentane. Depending on application, it is fragmented into blowing agent, chemical solvent, electronic cleaning, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the global market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Phillips 66 Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Top Solvent Co., Ltd., Haltermann Carless UK Ltd., INEOS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., and Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global pentane market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

n-pentane

Isopentane

Neopentane

By Application

Blowing agent

Electronic cleansing

Chemical solvent

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key questions answered in the global pentane market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

