India PVC Pipes Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2031

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the third largest produced synthetic polymer, which is widely used in the fabrication of pipes, thereby replacing metal pipes in several applications. These pipes are widely used across the world due to its features such as lightweight, resistance to corrosion, superior tensile strength under high pressure, easy installation, low friction loss, and less maintenance cost.

Moreover, enhanced resistance to most of the chemicals and superior electrical & heat insulation are some of the major advantages of PVC pipes. They are widely applicable in as city/town/rural water supply schemes, spray irrigation, deep tube well schemes, land drainage schemes, and others.

The Indian PVC pipe market is currently in its growth stage. Development in the construction and infrastructure industries in India has surged the demand for PVC pipes, thus driving the growth of the India PVC. Other key factors that fuel the demand for PVC pipes include increase in disposable income, high requirement of durable pipes for oil & gas transportation, upsurge in demand for durable & cost-effective pipes in industrial sectors and rise in need for PVC pipes in irrigation projects.

However, factors such as comparatively higher cost than other plastic pipes and harmful environmental impacts restrain the market growth. On the contrary, increase in clean water supply projects in rural parts of India is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for future market growth.

The report segments the PVC pipes market based on type, material, application, customer type, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into chlorinated PVC, unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC. The report segments the PVC pipe market based on materials employed, which include PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others.

The applications covered in the study include irrigation; water supply; sewerage; plumbing; oil & gas; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); and others. Depending in customer type, the market is fragmented into institutional, PSUs, private players, plumbing, and others. Regional breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North India, South India, West India, and East India.

The key players analyzed in the report are Aashirvad Pipes, Supreme Pipes, Astral Pipes, Finolex Industries Ltd., Prince Piping System, Ori-plast, Utkarsh Indin, Dutron Group, Kankai Pipes, and Captain Pipes.

Skipper Company established a PVC pipes manufacturing unit at Hyderabad to produce 6,000 tons per annum of both plumbing and agricultural pipes in July 2016. Similarly, in July 2016, Finolex Industries, Mumbai planned to invest $15,000,000 in adding 100,000 tons capacity for pipe manufacturing in the next three years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players include:

Aashirvad Pipes

Supreme Pipes

Astral Pipes

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Prince Piping System

Ori-plast

Utkarsh India

Dutron Group

Kankai Pipes

Captain Pipes

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the India PVC Pipes Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Type

Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Unplasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

By Material

PVC Resin

Stabilizers

Plasticizers

Lubricant

Pigment Base

Others

By Application

Irrigation

Water Supply

Sewerage

Plumbing

Oil & Gas

Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning

Others

By Region

North India

West India

East India

South India

Other major players in the industry include

Mexichem

Radius Systems Ltd.

National Pipes & Plastics

Georg Fischer Ltd.

REHAU

Uponor

Astral Pipes

Yonggao Co., Ltd.

Vinidex Pty Ltd.

Key questions answered in the India PVC Pipes Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

