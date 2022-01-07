Bioplastic Composites Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2031

Bioplastics are derived from renewable feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, and cellulose. The preference towards bio-based plastics has increased significantly, due to their eco-friendly nature, abundant availability of renewable feedstocks, and favorable government policies the aid the use of bioplastics in various industries. Moreover, bioplastics are widely applicable in rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textiles, consumer goods, agriculture, construction, electrical & electronics, and other industries.

Furthermore, the fusion of bio-resources such as plant-derived natural fibers into bioplastic composite structures has gained traction in designing and engineering of bioplastic composites. The natural fibers used in the bioplastics help to enhance the specific properties such as stiffness & thermal behavior, reduce the price of bioplastics, improve the bio-based share of bioplastics, and refine their recyclability.

Environment-friendly properties of bioplastics and their high consumer acceptance significantly drive the growth of the global bioplastic market for injection molding. Furthermore, favorable government policy towards the use of bioplastics and adequate accessibility of renewable raw material sources fuel the market growth.

However, high cost of bioplastics and their limited performance restrain the growth of the bioplastic composites market. On the contrary, decrease in dependency on petroleum resource and increase in R&D activities for bioplastic are expected to provide lucrative future opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the global bioplastic composites market for injection molding on the basis of polymer, fiber type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on polymer, the market is bifurcated into natural polymer and synthetic polymer.

Natural polymer is further classified into polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), polylactic acid (PLA), and others, whereas synthetic polymer is subsegmented into epoxy, polypropylene, and others. By fiber type, the market is divided into wood fiber composites and non-wood fiber composites.

The wood fiber composites segment is further categorized into hardwood and softwood, while non-wood fiber composites is divided into flax, hemp, jute, and others. Depending on end-user industry, the market is fragmented into transportation, electrical & electronics, building & construction, aerospace & defense, consumer goods and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Arkema, Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Natureworks LLC, Corbion NV, Dow Chemical Company, and Solvay SA, Braskem.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Bioplastic Composites Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Market Segments

By Polymer

Natural Polymer

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Others

Synthetic Polymer

Epoxy

Polypropylene

Others

By Fiber Type

Wood Fiber Composites

Hardwood

Softwood

Non-Wood Fiber Composites

Flax

Hemp

Jute

Others

By End-User Industry

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

