Functional Coil Coatings Market Scope and overview, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031

The global functional coil coatings market size was valued at $368.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $509 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Functional coil coating is conducted on metals, such as steel and aluminum. Coats used in functional coil coatings process comprise materials such as acrylic, polyester, PVDF, and epoxy resin for enhancing the aesthetics. Similarly, these coatings provide metals protection against corrosion and other metal weakening processes.

Increase in demand for corrosion resistant products drives the global functional coil coatings market. Owing to the advantages of functional coil coating process the demand for pre-coated metal is on an increase in the automotive, home appliances, and furniture industries. Steel and aluminum surface coating increases its durability, and provides additional protection against the corrosion, which has increased demand for functional coil coated steel and aluminum parts & sheets in the construction industry.

However high cost of the process equipment and consumers propensity toward using the product which does not comprise steel and aluminum restricts the global functional coil coatings market growth. On the other hand, recycling of the coating waste and increasing use of organic coating materials is anticipated to provide the future market growth opportunity.

The global functional coil coatings market is segmented based on material type, technology, product type, end user, and region. By material type, it is classified into polyester, epoxy, PVC/vinyl, plastisol, PVDF, acrylic, and polyurethane.

The primer segment accounted for the maximum share in 2017 because primers are formulated to stick to surfaces and to create a binding layer, which binds to paint or topcoats. Further, primers are essential for avoiding material corrosion as well as paint or coating degradation. Based on technology, the global functional coil coatings market is classified into liquid coating and powder coating.

By product type, the global functional coil coatings market is classified into topcoat, primer, and backing coat. In terms of end user, it is divided into construction, appliance, automobile, and others. Based on region, the functional coil coatings industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global functional coil coatings market include KCC paints SDN BHD, KelCoatings Limited, Daikin industries, Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NIPSEA group, BASF SE, Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems (Axalta), Akzo Nobel N.V., and PPG Industries.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global functional coil coatings market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Material Type

Polyester

Epoxy

PVC/Vinyl

Plastisol

Acrylic

Polyurethane

PVDF

By Product Type

Topcoat

Primer

Backing Coat

By Technology

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

By End User

Construction

Appliance

Automobile

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key questions answered in the global functional coil coatings market are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

