Pest Control Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2031

Pest control is the management of specific species that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies tend to reside at places where there is human activity and cause threat of health issues. The pest control management has thus become increasingly important.

The global pest control market was valued at $16,883 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period to reach $ 24,397 million by 2024.

The major factors driving the demand for pest control are increase in population, changes in climatic conditions, and urbanization. Increased economic activity has led to the development of buildings for offices, houses, and hospitals. These places urge for safe and hygienic conditions, thus boosting the demand for pest control.

It has been noticed that, termites cause more damage than floods and fire in North America and Australia. This also fuels the pest control market in the recent past. In addition, the impact of changes in climatic conditions majorly drives the global pest control market.

The market is characterized with presence of many small-scale operators. One of the major trend in this market is merger and acquisitions of these market players. Introduction of new biocides is anticipated to bring in new opportunities for market players.

The report segments the global pest control market based on type, pest type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. Based on pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global pest control market till 2024.

The prominent players in the global pest control market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are

Rentokil Initial PLC

BASF SE

EcoLab Inc.

Syngenta AG

National Pest Control

Rollins Inc.

Lindsey Pest Control

Bayer AG

FMC Corporation

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global pest control market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2024.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of pest control helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global pest control market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Pest Control Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Others

By Pest Type

Insects

Termites

Rodents

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Agricultural

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

*Other players in the value chain, include

Indian Pest Control Company

Terminix International Company, L.P

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Mitie Group PLC

Brunswick Pest Control Inc

Venus Pest Company

OPC Pest Control

Pesitcon

Home Paramount Pest Control

Wil-Kil Pest Solutions

Key questions answered in the Pest Control Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

