Carbon Fiber Market Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

Fibers consisting of 92% or greater carbon weight are known as carbon fiber, which offers properties such as light weightiness, elasticity, stiffness, strength, high-temperature resistance, high damping properties, and chemical inertness.

The global carbon fiber market was valued at $2,766 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $5,991 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to reach 197 kilotons by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%.

It is segmented based on raw material, type, form, end-use industry, and geography. The demand for carbon fiber has increased owing to its increased use in wind turbines, automotive, sailing/yacht building, marine, and aerospace & defense industry.

Based on the raw material, the market is bifurcated into pan-based and pitch-based & rayon-based carbon fiber. Pan-based carbon fiber segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the future. Based on the type, the market is divided into continuous, long, and short carbon fibers.

Continuous carbon fiber dominated the market in 2017 and is also projected to register the highest growth rate. Aerospace & defense, sports/leisure, wind turbines, molding compounds, automotive, pressure vessels, civil engineering, marine, pultrusion misc., misc. consumer, and sailing/yacht building are the various end-use industries for this market.

Aerospace & defense segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2017, whereas the wind turbine segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR. Increased penetration of carbon fiber in the automotive industry and rise in demand for carbon fiber in aerospace & defense sector drive the market growth. However, the growth of carbon fiber market is restricted owing to its high prices & unavailability.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America led the market, both in terms of value & volume, in 2017, due to the presence of major carbon fiber suppliers and manufacturers. It is also projected to register the highest demand for carbon fiber, owing to the increased demand from aerospace & defense, automotive, wind turbine, and sports/leisure industries.

The companies profiled in the report are as follows:

>Toray Industries Inc.

>SGL Carbon SE

>Solvay SA

>Cytec Industries Inc.

>Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

>Hyosung Corporation

>Teijin Limited

>DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding B.V.

>OJSC “Svetlogorskkhimvolokno”

>Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

>The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global carbon fiber market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

>It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 to assist the stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

>A detailed analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of carbon fiber in different applications across various industries.

>Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices, strategies, and developments followed by key business players across the geographies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Carbon Fiber Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY RAW MATERIAL

>Pan-Based Carbon Fiber

>Pitch-Based & Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

BY TYPE

>Continuous Carbon Fiber

>Long Carbon Fiber

>Short Carbon Fiber

BY FORM

>Composite

>Non-Composite

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

>Aerospace & Defense

>Sports/Leisure

>Wind Turbines

>Molding & Compounds

>Automotive

>Pressure Vessels

>Civil Engineering

>Marine

>Pultrusion Misc.

>Misc. Consumer

>Sailing/Yacht Building

>Others (Misc. Energy, Oil & Gas, Medical and Industrial Rollers)

BY GEOGRAPHY

>North America

U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?UK

?Germany

?France

?Spain

?Italy

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?China

?Korea

?Japan

?India

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Brazil

?Argentina

?UAE

?Saudi Arabia

?Rest Of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET VALUE CHAIN INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

>Formosa Plastic Corporation

>Bluestar Fiber Company Ltd.

>Zoltek Companies

>Crosby Composites

>Plasan Carbon Composites

Key questions answered in the Carbon Fiber Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

